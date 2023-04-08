3 bedroom Villa for sale in Avileses - € 215,000

Avileses, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 215,000

NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN AVILESES Residential complex of 14 townhouses in Avileses, Murcia. Townhouses have different terraced areas and large solarium, allowing you to enjoy all hours of sunshine every day of the year, with private swimming pool and parking on the plot . Each property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The properties have been designed on three levels with a contemporary style and open planned concept, comprising a fully-fitted kitchen and lounge-dining room. The properties will meet the highest standards and will be equipped with: Private pool with . Kitchen completely…