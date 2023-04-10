A BRITISH woman, 36, is in a serious condition after falling from a sixth-floor Benidorm hotel balcony early on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around midnight at the Rio Park Hotel on Avenida de Murcia in the Levante area of the city.

An eyewitness called emergency services and the woman’s husband, 40, was arrested as a preventative measure when Benidorm Policia Local officers entered his bedroom.

The Policia Nacional said the detention was the appropriate procedure when dealing with a non-Spanish national in relation to a serious incident.

One police source said there was ‘absolutely no indication that he had anything to do with his wife’s fall’.

The man was unconditionally released after giving a statement to a Benidorm judge.

Information about what exactly happened is limited except for reports suggesting the man was in the hotel room when his wife fell off the balcony.

She was taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

