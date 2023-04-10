A REPLICA of the first ship to sail around the world will be paying a visit to Marbella.

The Nao Victoria will remain docked, and open to curious visitors, from April 21 to 23 in the city’s Bajadilla port.

The historic sailing ship’s visit is part of a world tour to mark the 500th anniversary of the Magellan–Elcano expedition – the first circumnavigation of the globe.

The original Nao Victoria, commanded by Juan Sebastian Elcano, left Sevilla in 1519 and returned to the same city three years later, in 1522.

The Nao Victoria. Photo: Adobe Stock

During its stay in Marbella, the public will be able to tour its decks and learn about the incredible adventures that its sailors experienced 500 years ago, as well as the experiences of the young crew that today continue to sail around the world.

The replica was built in Spain in 1991 following months of historical research in order to preserve many details and aspects of the original carrack, which disappeared en route to Sevilla from the Antilles in 1570.

The ship will be open open to the public from 10am until 7.30pm each day.

Tickets cost €6 for adults and €3 for children (between five and 10 years old). In addition, there is a family ticket available for two adults and up to three children between five and 10 years old for €15.Tickets can be booked online at www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

READ MORE: