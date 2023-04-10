SPAIN’S Emeritus King Juan Carlos is returning home next week to take part in a sailing event in Pontevedra and will also pop over to London to have a private lunch with King Charles III.

85-year-old Juan Carlos has lived in exile in Abu Dhabi since August 2020 and last met with his son King Felipe in January when they attended the funeral in Athens of former Greek ruler King Constantine.

There are no plans for him to meet his family in Madrid like he did last May during his previous visit which was mainly to participate in the regatta at Sanxenxo.

Juan Carlos will fly in on a private jet to Pontevedra on April 19 to take part once again at Sanxenxo before returning to Abu Dhabi five days later.

Last year’s return to Spain brought a mixed reception for the former monarch who was cleared of corruption charges involving an alleged bung for a Saudi Arabian rail deal.

Reports say that Juan Carlos was advised by Madrid palace officials against a May visit due to its proximity to local and regional elections being held at the end of the month.

Before arriving in Pontevedra next week, the Emeritus King will make a stop in London to meet King Charles III for a private lunch.

It will be the first meeting between them since Juan Carlos visited the UK in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s almost certain that Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia will be invited to Charles’ coronation on May 6, which will see them reunited in public once more with his son King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia.

No official confirmation has yet been issued from Madrid as to which members of the royal family will attend the coronation.

