A 32-year-old man is accused of stealing 193 kg of avocado from a finca in Salobreña (Granada).

It was the owner of the land who allegedly caught the accused with five large bags filled with Hass variety avocados. The brave landlord unsuccessfully tried to hold the alleged thief, who managed to escape in a van that he had parked nearby.

Guardia Civil agents managed to identify the vehicle a few days later and identified the driver as the alleged burglar. All the stolen fruit was recovered.