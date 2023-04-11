A TOTAL of 18 countries will be represented this Saturday(April 15) in Estepona´s 18th ‘Foreign Resident Day’.

The event, which has been organised by Estepona’s Town Hall in collaboration with the local foreign association charity AREME, intends to celebrate the municipality’s multiculturalism.

The typical gastronomy, art and craftwork of 18 different countries will be displayed in different stands.

Traditional products from Argentina, France, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Sweden, Ukraine, Uruguay, Philippines and the USA will be offered.

The event will take place at Parque el Calvario. Photo by Edprada: Wikimedia Commons

The event is not just about food. Traditional folklore and dance academies of Estepona will perform around twenty dances.

The Olive Press has spoken to AREME’s president and founder Francine Pompas, who has spoken about the event’s aim.

“This fair is about communities living together. Everyone from everywhere is welcomed,” she said.

The Programme:

12pm Welcome Ceremony

12.15pm Andalucia´s Flamenco Academy and Local Flamenco Academy joint performance

12.45pm Music with Irina

1pm: Dance Academy Peña Flamenca performance

1.30pm Local Dance Academy ‘La Maravilla’ performance directed by Marivi Rodriguez and Claudia Rodriguez

2pm Graham Malcom plays Neil Diamond

2.30pm Dance Academy ‘La Milana’

3pm Salsa music

3.15pm Sabinillas Line Dancing with Anne

3.30pm Esteban

4pm Ukrainian Association Prosvita performance

4.30pm Dance Academy ‘No Solo Salsa Dance’ led by Manuel Coello

4.45pm Salsa music

5pm ‘Las Paraguayas de Estepona’

5.15pm Music con Irina

5.30pm Ukrainian Association Prosvita

6pm Irish music with Steven Tom’s band

6.30pm Argentine Association Martín Fierro de Alhaurín de la Torre

7pm Salsa music

7pm Closing Ceremony