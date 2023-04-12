4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Estepona with garage - € 468,000

Estepona, Málaga 4 beds 4 baths € 468,000

Townhouse in Playa Paloma, Estepona beach. The house is located in an urbanization of 18 houses on the beachfront, in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. It is a very spacious and bright house, in a very good state of conservation, which is distributed over 3 levels. On the main floor there is an equipped kitchen, a toilet, and a spacious living room with a fireplace, and access to a terrace and garden. On the second level there are 3 double bedrooms, with fitted wardrobes, very sunny, 2 with en-suite bathrooms and a third bathroom in the hallway. On the top floor is the fourth bedroom, with an en-suite…