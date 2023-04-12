STRAND PROPERTIES, the Spanish real estate company founded by Finns Serena and Anssi Kiviranta, has been invited to join the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® network.

The invitation is a testament to the quality of their work and their exceptional customer experience.

The network includes 550 companies from around the world. These companies are located in 70 countries, with an estimated 136,000 real estate agents working under them.

Each year, well over one million real estate transactions are made by the network’s companies.

All the companies invited to participate are recognised for their expertise and excellent knowledge of the local and global markets.

All brokers in the network have been vetted, using efficiency and performance as criteria, with a particular focus on commitment to a quality customer experience.

At Strand Properties, we are certainly pleased to be invited to join the ranks of the world’s best.

It feels good to be recognised in this way. Being part of the network gives us more tools to operate globally. Through us, you can now buy and sell homes anywhere in the world.

Strand Properties has offices in Marbella, Fuengirola, Malaga and Mallorca.

Sirena and Anssi Kiviranta were two of the founding partners of a very successful Finnish real estate concept Bo LKV.

They participated in growing the business from scratch to a company of 200 employees and €23M turnover in less than five years.

A capital investment company acquired the majority of Bo LKV in the autumn of 2019. In mutual understanding, the Kiviranta couple had the chance to start a real estate agency abroad under their own brand.

The Strand Properties chain has grown to become one of the most recognised real estate brands among agents, customers, and developers.

Find out more by visiting the website Strand Properties

Or Contact them here