THE Guardia Civil has busted a gang that stole cars in the Alicante and Murcia areas which were then used in robberies before being sold abroad.

Three arrests were made in Elche and Alguerias, with the ringleader jailed following a court appearance.

He is said to have an extensive criminal record and a search is continuing for other gang members involved in the plot.

16 vehicles have been recovered with so far 11 of them returned to their owners.

After using a car, it was taken to a clandestine workshop in Elche where fake documents were prepared and false number plates installed ahead of the vehicle being exported for sale to Morocco.

WORKSHOP CLOSED

The thieves stole the vehicles from homes and construction businesses in the Vega Baja and Mar Menor regions.

They were taken to a public car park in a nearby location and the crew would return a few days later to pick it up to use in a robbery at a previously selected target.