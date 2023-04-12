THE University of Gibraltar is firming up ties with Morocco’s shipping industry to start working together on training opportunities.

The latest links follow the success of its Gibraltar Maritime Academy that has attracted Moroccan students to its full-time study programs since it started up.

Maritime Academy manager Aaron Lopez met with Moroccan maritime industry leaders in Rabat and Casablanca recently.

The meetings continue to strengthen Gibraltar’s relationship with its southern neighbour.

Lopez’s met with Mohamed Briouig, Director of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics at the Higher Institute for Maritime Studies in Rabat.

He also spoke with Mohamed Karaouane, General Director of the Institute of Training in Transport and Logistics Trades (IFMTL) in Casablanca during the visit.

During the meetings, Lopez highlighted the technical training Gibraltar could offer Moroccan students entering the shipping industry.

He discussed possible future partnerships and courses with both professionals.

Gibraltar University offers Maritime and Coastguard Agency approved courses that include a BSc (Hons) Maritime Science degree programme.

Students on the degree can choose to focus on the shore side or the sea aspect of shipping with an optional cadetship to get practical experience in the industry.

Around 10,000 ships call at Gibraltar every year, with 20,000 crews changing from the British territory.

ALSO READ: