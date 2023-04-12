A STUDY from Spain’s Organisation of Consumers and Users(OCU) says that 14% of Valencian Community households are suffering ‘serious economic difficulties’ due to high inflation.

The OCU report says inflation has ‘increased the damage caused by the pandemic on domestic income’.

The group interviewed 4,122 residents in Spain (373 in the Valencian Community) aged between 25 and 79 years to assess the financial solvency of households.

The average national figure of serious economic problems is 11% with the Valencian Community the third-highest region behind Extremadura and Andalucia.

The data reveals that 73% of Valencian households have struggled to save money over the past year, compared to 64% in 2020.

In addition, the percentage of families with difficulty in making ends meet has risen from 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022.

The survey highlights regular key expenditure items that are especially hard to cope with.

Top of the list for 53% of respondents across Spain was paying electricity, gas and water bills.

Also when buying fresh food, such as meat and fish (48% of families find it difficult or very difficult to afford this expense), fruits and vegetables (42%) or basic foods such as bread, pasta, rice, oil and dairy (40%).

A lack of money is also affecting health expenses, such as visiting the dentist (49%).

The OCU has called for increasing direct aid to vulnerable consumers, especially in households with unemployed children and parents, who are among the most affected according to the survey,

As from April 18, low income families in the Valencian Community can apply for a €90 shopping bonus card to be used in regional supermarkets and grocery shops.

