2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa Flamenca with pool - € 189,000

Playa Flamenca, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 189,000

Castillo Homes is pleased to present you our new apartment in exclusivity in Playa Flamenca, one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa Blanca! This gorgeous 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms apartment in perfect condition for less than 200 000€! Step inside and you'll be greeted by a bright and spacious open plan living room , dining room and kitchen area. This is the heart of the home where you can relax with family and friends, or enjoy the Spanish sunshine on terrace which is next to the living room. The apartment features two bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes, one with 2 single… See full property details