IT’S 50 years since the death of one of Spain’s, and indeed one of the world’s, most venerated artists, Pablo Picasso.

In order to mark the occasion an Italian artist, Dario Gambarin, has carved an unconventional giant portrait of the painter spanning over 25,000 square metres. It is the largest depiction of Picasso in the world to date.

In a unique take on a traditional carving, Gambarin has used a field in the Italian town of Castagnaro as his canvas and a tractor, plough and rotary harrow as his instruments.

READ MORE: