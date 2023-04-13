THE billionaire car tycoon, Wolfgang Porsche, has been holidaying in Mallorca with his girlfriend, Princess Gabriele of Leiningen.

The pair have been staying at the luxury hotel complex St. Regis Mardavall after arriving on the island by private jet.

Luxury real estate agent Marcel Remus has reportedly been accompanying the couple on property searches. On his instagram the celebrity property broker revealed that he had an appointment at the 5 star hotel and according to Bild showed the couple properties in Son Vida, also dubbed the Beverly Hills of the island, and the more tranquil, Costa de la Calma.

The chairman of the supervisory board of Porsche AG recently separated from his wife of four years following her struggle with dementia and has since been seen in the company of the Princess of Leiningen, who gained her title after marrying into the defunct House of Romanov in Russia.

The Porsche family already has ties with Mallorca, Wolfgang’s brother Hans-Peter bought land in Alcudia where he opened the Alcanada Golf Course, also known as the ‘Campo Porsche’.

READ MORE: