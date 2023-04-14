Four areas in the Costa del Sol are in Spain’s top 50 most expensive places to buy a house, according to a study of real estate portal Idealista.

It is no surprise that Marbella has been identified as the most costly place for property buyers in Andalucia, and 9th overall in Spain.

A square metre in this municipality comes out at €4,138.

This is an increase of over 14% if compared to a year ago, as it was around €3,558 in April 2022.

Nerja, Estepona and Fuengirola have been ranked 30th, 31st and 32nd respectively.

Estepona has been ranked as the 30th most expensive town to buy a house in Spain Photo by Emilio: Flickr

Those interested in acquiring property in these three towns face prices of €3,100, €2,993 and €2,936 per square metre.

Another two Andalucian towns have made it into the Top 50.

Conil in Cadiz was ranked 44th with house prices of €2,683/m2 and Malaga’s municipality Benalmadena 45th with houses around €2,679/m2.