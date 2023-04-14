JUST one applicant has responded to calls from Pego council for developers to build a new golf resort with over 1,300 homes in the north of Alicante province.

Denia-based company CHG, which owns and operates Oliva Nova Golf, has put in a contract proposal to develop an area known as Pego Golf.

The site was approved for construction in 2005 but a deal with a developer was not struck until eight years later.

Nothing subsequently happened and the agreement was scrapped in 2020.

Pego council voted to resurrect the project last November with only the far-left Compromis party opposing it.

Planning councillor, Laura Castella, said: “It is important to note that the council will not spend any money which will all come from the constructor.”

The Pego Golf area covering just over 1.62 million m2 would see up to 1,303 new homes along with a golf course.

The construction period would run between four and eight years.

There would be green areas covering 127,552 m2 and roads across more than 222,940 m2.

The firm would also have to commission an environmental impact study for its proposed golf course and also on the volume of sewage generated that could be successfully processed in a link to the Pego treatment plant.

Environmental groups like Pego Viu have criticised local politicians for not allowing residents proper consultation ahead of next month’s municipal elections.

