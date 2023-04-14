MALAGA airport saw 3.7 million passengers during the first quarter of 2023.

This is a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic started.

These numbers mean that the airport was Spain’s third busiest during the first three months of this year.

It was only surpassed by Madrid and Barcelona airports, which handled 13.4 and 9.9 million travellers respectively.

British tourists have been identified as the largest group of international travellers. Photo by Creative Commons.

British visitors have been identified as the largest international tourist group. Some 303,114 UK passengers used Malaga airport in the period.

In terms of number of flights, Malaga ranked fourth, with 28,501, a 7.7% increase compared to the first quarter in 2019.