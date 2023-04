Ca'n Picafort, Majorca 3 beds 1 baths € 249,000

Beautiful flat very bright and comfortable in the heart of Can Picafort, close to schools and services. It is distributed as follows: – Living-dining room of entrance to the flat -Fitted kitchen and adjoining utility room. -3 bedrooms, two doubles -1 complete bathroom – Balcony terrace of 10 mts – Private upper terrace for private use with storage room – Parking space