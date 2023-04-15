Ibiza’s world renowned club, Amnesia, will be hosting a series of huge techno parties this summer.

Running from June 11 through to October 8, the Pyramid will showcase some titans of the industry.

Among the big names will be the queen of techno, Charlotte de Witte and housey Chaos in the CBD, as well as Caribou, whose sets are accompanied by a live band.

The line up covers all bases of electronic music, from house beats and hard hitting techno to indietronica, acid and synthy psychedelics.

The season kicks off with a teaser party on April 28 featuring Klangkuenstler and his deep tech paired with the high energy Amelie Lens, among others.

Pyramid has previously held some of the biggest parties on the scene, including London’s Junction 2 festival and Sunwaves in Romania, which they will host again this year.

