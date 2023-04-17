TWO people suffered gunshot wounds after an alleged gang related confrontation on Saturday in Churriana, Malaga.
National police are investigating the incident that left a man in a critical condition after being shot in the abdomen and chest. The 41-year old was transferred to the operating room in Malaga’s Hospital Clinica while another 43-year old is being treated for wounds at the Regional Hospital both remain in police custody.
The shooting took place behind the Costa del Sol airport at 6:45pm. One of the victims sought assistance at a local farm where authorities were called to the scene.
