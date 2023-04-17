HUNDREDS of people flocked to the 18th edition of the ‘Foreign Resident Day’ at Parque del Calvario in Estepona on Saturday.

A total of 18 stands representing countries from around the world offered traditional food and drinks to all attendants.

From Argentina’s famous empanadillas to Brazilian mojitos and French croissants, the event was a great chance to try all kinds of international gastronomy.

People fell in love with Brazilian mojitos and caipirinhas. Photo by Alberto Lejarraga

Paraguayan chicken empanadillas were on point. Photo by Alberto Lejarraga.

And music played a big part, with dozens of life performances offered by local groups and dance academies.

Salsa, line dancing, classical music and traditional dances from countries including Ukraine, Argentina, and Paraguay delighted the public.

The crowd loved the show put by Sabinillas Line Dancing. Video by Alberto Lejarraga

Steven Tom’s Irish band played a number of Irish traditional songs. Video by Alberto Lejarraga

The audience also got to enjoy the fantastic Irish music show put on by Steven Tom’s band at the end of the day.

But the crowd, mostly of Latin American background, went crazy with the various performances of the Colombian singer Henry Robins, known as ‘H’.

The charismatic artist stole the show with his moves. He told the Olive Press his secret and life motto: “I try to live each day in my life as if it was the last one”.

Colombian singer H stole the show. Photo by Alberto Lejarraga.

He added that you never know what is going to happen tomorrow, putting the pandemic as an example.

A reflection shared by Manuel at the Paraguayan stand. “It is the first year that we are back since the pandemic,” he said.

But those years have ended and this is seen with Nino, the Spaniard from Extremadura who helped his two Brazilian friends make caipirinhas and mojitos.

The refreshing drinks really helped to fight the high temperatures experienced during the event, which finished close to 8pm, almost one hour behind schedule. And the fact is, it could have gone for longer, as everyone seemed to be having a lovely time.

