A BRITISH couple living on the Costa del Sol did not receive the response they had been expecting after posting in a Facebook group seeking advice.

Their missive explaining how they had been caught by the Guardia Civil remaining in Spain since Brexit without organising residency permits received near-universal derision.

They now fear they will be deported from Spain, having ‘90% of all our money tied up in our home here.’

Admitting from the get-go that they knew they had been ‘taking a risk’, they explained how they had been pulled over last week in San Pedro.

“Guys, it has finally happened,” they wrote to a friend, who reposted the comment anonymously to an expat Facebook group.

“As you all know, we didn’t get our health insurance arranged before the cut off date [in December 2020] and never got our TIE cards.”

“There was no problem with the car until they asked to see Paul’s Spanish driving licence, which of course he doesn’t have.

Brits who were residing in Spain during Brexit needed to apply for TIE cards in order to be permitted to remain in the country

“They then asked to see our TIE cards, which we don’t have.”

The Brit explained how they were told to sit in their car while one of the officers talked on the phone for ‘40 – 50 minutes.’

They were then taken out of their car ‘like criminals’ and spent five hours in a police station with ‘Guardia Civil officers popping in to ask questions.’

“We must have answered the same question 20 times – they kept asking us how long we’ve lived here and how often we leave the country.”

They are now facing a massive fine for staying in the country without permission, being deported and then barred from returning to Spain.

“We were treated like hardened criminals, we aren’t drug dealers are we!” the woman complained.

The responses from the Facebook group ‘Expats retired or living and working in Spain’ had very little sympathy or advice for the couple or their plight.

“I’m sorry, but they get what they deserve…. Why should they be allowed to get away with it?” asked Casas De Paz. “They have knowingly committed crimes. MOST of us played by the rules, why shouldn’t they!!”

Caz Burnett said: “Treated like criminals? Isn’t the definition of a criminal someone who commits a crime? So…”

“They knew they were taking a risk… why is she acting like the victim?” responded Myka Austill.

“Your friend is an illegal immigrant who has been treated as such by the police in the exact same manner than illegals are treated in the UK, who are also fined and deported,” Vanessa Campbell pointed out.

But there was one dissenting voice.

“What a charitable bunch you are,” observed Gerry Callaghan.

“Yes they broke the law and yes they deserve to be punished, but there is no need to take such personal glee in their predicament.”

The couple in question declined to comment for this article.

READ MORE: