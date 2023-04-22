3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Javea / Xabia with garage - € 390,000

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 390,000

Recently reformed, spacious and modern duplex in the centre of Javea, Costa Blanca. The apartment is equipped with domestic appliances, which are included in the price as well as the 2 parking places and 1 storage place and furniture. The rooms are equipped with individual AC units and there is 0 sound because windows are double glazed. FIRST FLOOR: On the first floor we find the spacious living room and stylish equipped kitchen. From the living room, the slide doors will take you out to the balcony where you will enjoy mountain and city views, the stars at night are greatly visible.