A HUNDRED short films from 17 countries have been chosen for screening at this June’s Alicante International Film Festival.

Judges had to sift through over 2,000 submissions across various categories including Spanish fiction and an ‘Alicante Cinema’ section which will feature 28 works made by Alicante province film makers.

Festival director, Vicente Seva, said: “For yet another year, the jury has had a difficult time selecting what was going to be shown due to the high quality and variety of the material.”

“I would like to invite you to attend the screenings during the Festival week, as they are very worthwhile shorts”, Seva added.

The movies will be screened between June 4 and June 9 at two venues- the Kinepolis and Casa Mediterraneo, with June 10 being the day that winners are declared with a prize fund of €3,500.

Besides Spain, the participating countries in the 20th festival are Italy, France, Greece, Malaysia, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Costa Rica, Luxembourg, the United States, Iran, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico and China.

18 films have been short-listed in the Spanish fiction section with awards going to best film, in addition to best actress, actor, script, and director.

The best film winner will get onto the short-list for the 2024 Goya Awards in Valladolid.

Animation, documentaries, international fiction, and a Mediterranean fiction section involving France, Italy, and Greece, make up the other Alicante categories along with the prize for local producers.