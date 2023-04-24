2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mogan with pool garage - € 295,000

Mogán, Gran Canaria 2 beds 2 baths € 295,000

Fabulous duplex penthouse apartment in Los Palmitos, between Playa de Mogan and Mogan Pueblo. Renovated in 2022: New bathrooms, New kitchen and the terrace is the jewel of the crown with a roof top professional heated pool with automation control, outdoor kitchen and solarium. The apartment is sold fully furnished, with new luxury furniture, local art and decoration. Ideal for self-occupation with a feel-good guarantee or for high-income tourist rentals thanks to the large area and amenities. Living area of ??74 m2 distributed in a bright eat-in kitchen, 2 double bedrooms with fitted… See full property details