THE water supply for the Costa del Sol is guaranteed for the summer despite the ongoing crises of droughts, wildfires and soaring temperatures.

Tourism officials reassured the sector that there will not be a need for water restrictions, but also warned against complacency.

The prolonged lack of rainfall in recent years coupled with higher-than-usual temperatures have led to lower water levels in the reservoirs, which currently stand at less than 30% of their capacity.

Recent reports from Aemet have also warned that Andalucia could see temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius this week.

But regional minister for tourism Arturo Bernal called for calm prior to the opening of the 10th Tourism Week at the University of Malaga.

“There is no need to send out any message that there could be water restrictions,” he said.

He added the Andalusian government had set up emergency measures in the past to ensure that water supply is not an issue during high tourist season along the Costa.

However, Bernal warned against becoming complacent and called on the central government for further support.

The Andalusian government will approve a new drought decree next week, the third since the current emergency situation began, with an investment of €163 million.

Approximately 25% of the investment would go towards direct aid for the farming sectors most affected by a lack of water.

