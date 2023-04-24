PARADES, parties and school visits in Gibraltar will lead up to the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6 in London, Gibraltar’s government announced.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Governor Sir David Steel will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the British capital.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will crown the new king after he rides on an air-condition horse-drawn carriage in a 2.1 kilometre procession from Buckingham Palace.

Gibraltar residents will be able to watch the whole ceremony live on a big screen at Casemates Square.

Before the event, Gibraltar authorities have planned a number of events to mark the coronation around the Rock.

The Ministry of Defence will organise its own coronation parade locally at Convent Place on May 3 at 6pm.

Armed forces and essential services personnel will take part in the parade down Main Street.

On May 4, the governor and Chief Minister will visit every single school in Gibraltar.

School heads have organised garden parties, assemblies, concerts and street parties on that Thursday.

After the parties the Chief Minister and Governor will fly to London for the official coronation.

“I look forward to celebrating the Coronation here in Gibraltar with the parade at Convent Place and also by visiting our local schools and being able to enjoy this momentous occasion with them,” Picardo said.

“I am also particularly honoured to have been invited, alongside His Excellency the Governor, to attend His Majesty’s Coronation in London and look forward to proudly representing the Government and People of Gibraltar at this important celebration.”

The British territory has always had a strong connection with the monarchy giving visiting expats a great location to celebrate the new king.

