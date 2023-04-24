Two men have been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to kill another man by shooting him in the jaw in Marbella.

It was proved in court that they “intended to take the man’s life motivated by past problems between their families”.

They shot him with firearms from a car on several occasions in the neighborhood of Las Albarizas.

One of the bullets hit him on the right side of his jaw, exiting through the left side, creating “a serious danger to his life,” according to the sentence.

The attack took place in Las Albarizas in Marbella. Photo by Google Maps.

The victim suffered several injuries as a consequence of the attack, such as facial trauma and a jaw fracture, which required numerous medical and surgical treatments for their cure.

Permanent sequels are yet to be determined, but possible ones include scarring, limited jaw opening and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Both attackers confessed to the crime and accepted the sentences requested by the prosecutor.

They have been convicted of attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

Both of them have been sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment.