FORECASTERS are predicting record-high April temperatures this week as the drought continues to bite across Spain.

The current April record stands at 37.4 degrees logged in the Murcia region in 2011.

State meteorological agency Aemet says there will be a ‘progressive entry of a very warm and dry air mass of African origin’ causing ‘values typical of summer’.

All eyes are on the Guadalquivir valley in Andalucia with highs expected to reach 40 degrees on Thursday or Friday.

It also happens to be one the worst-affected areas of the country for water reserves with reservoir levels at barely a quarter.

The Madrid, Murcia and Aragon regions will also be badly hit by the latest mini-spring heatwave, according to Aemet.

The whole of the country will notice the change with even the northern city of Zaragoza expected to reach 35 degrees.

Night-time values will remain high in some regions with parts of Andalucia not expected to drop much below 20 degrees.

Aemet is widely expecting April 2023 to be the warmest and driest April since its current system of modern records was adopted in 1961.

The latest heatwave is expected to break on Sunday and Monday.

