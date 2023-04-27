3 bedroom Flat for sale in Santanyi - € 325,000

Santanyí, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 325,000

In Santanyi, one of the most beautiful villages of Mallorca, in a quiet street, we find this charming ground floor in a property built in 2010, in perfect condition, with only 3 neighbours. It is within walking distance to all the services, cafés, restaurants and various shops that this famous town centre has to offer. The property is totally exterior and has 160 m2 built, perfectly distributed in one bedroom suite, with dressing room and bathroom with bathtub, two single bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, one bathroom with shower. The day area consists of a bright living-dining room of about… See full property details