A 54-YEAR-OLD man was found unconscious in a Benidorm hotel swimming pool on Wednesday evening.

He was spotted in the pool at the hotel on Calle Gerona in the Levante beach area of the city at around 11.30pm.

It’s not known whether he was on his own in the water.

His nationality and the name of the hotel has not been disclosed.

Paramedics performed resuscitation procedures and managed to get the man breathing again.

Once his condition was stabilised, he was taken to the Marina Baixa hospital in Villajoyosa.

