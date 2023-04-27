DEUTSCHE TELEKOM has announced its set up a new ‘IT Value Centre’ at its existing Valencia technology centre.

The facility will be the third such German centre to open in Spain after Reus in Catalunya and Granada in Andalucia.

The new centre will be operated by its subsidiary ‘T-Systems Iberia’ to provide digital services for both private companies and public administrations.

Deutsche Telekom came to Valencia a decade ago and employed around 100 people, but that has risen to 400 with the creation of the IT centre, and an additional 50 staff are expected to be taken on during the coming months,

T-Systems Iberia, CEO, Osmar Polo, said: “The opening of this new digital hub of Deutsche Telekom IT in Valencia is very good news and follows our growth in recent years, creating jobs and generating synergies with Spanish universities,”

“It’s about promoting innovation to offer solutions to new social and business challenges through technology,” added Polo.

T-Systems say they hope to create 500 jobs in Spain this year- 10% of which will be in Valencia.

Deutsche Telekom’s Peter Leukert said: “As a digital, scientific and cultural centre in Spain, Valencia fits perfectly with the group’s new technology hub.”

“With a significant number of universities and a diverse international community, Valencia is a promising location and we look forward to productive cooperation with local experts and young professionals,” he pledged.