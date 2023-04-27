HISTORY buffs can take their kids on a fun and free day out at Gibraltar’s national museum on May 20 as part of International Museum Day.

Children and young people will be able to enjoy facepainting, workshops, arts and crafts, a treasure hunt and fancy dress competition on that Saturday.

Museum staff will be able to any questions on a broad range of subjects the museum covers from Gibraltar’s prehistoric past to the more recent British occupation.

This year’s theme for the global celebration is ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being’.

It will be Gibraltar’s 20th in person celebration of International Museum Day after it held two virtual events due to the pandemic.

The event, held since 2002, will provide hands-on activities for all the family.

Children can win prizes in the fancy dress competition when they aim to show of the ‘Nature and History of Gibraltar’.

“We are thrilled to invite everyone to once again join us for our annual Open Day and celebrate International Museum

Day with us,” Director of the Gibraltar National Museum Clive Finlayson said.

“We hope to see many new and familiar faces enjoying the activities we have planned.”

The museum, located at Bomb House Lane off Main Street, will be open from 10am to 6pm on May 20.

It includes 14th Century Moorish Baths, archaeological excavations in the garden and a gift shop.

Gibraltar’s museum also runs its own viewing platform over the Gorham’s Cave World Heritage Site.

