A PENGUIN has made an epic detour and ended up in Southern Spain, miles from home.

The disorientated penguin, which usually inhabits rocky islets and sea cliffs in the northern Atlantic, was found last Tuesday afternoon on the beach of Mazagon in Huelva.

According to the City Council of Palos de La Frontera, the local police received a phone call alerting them to the sighting of the bird near the Chiringuito Costa Colon in Mazagon.

The animal presented a ‘high degree of malnutrition’ and once successfully captured, it was rapidly placed in the hands of experts and given veterinary assistance at the Fauna clinic.

Although the presence of Penguins in Spain is not usual, this is not the first time that a similar event or sighting has occurred.

In fact, Penguins were spotted last year in Es Trenc, Pollensa, Santa Ponsa, Porto Petro and Cabrera.

