MALAGA will paint the sky with colours as it brings together the best kite pilots in the world this weekend.

This weekend will see the best classic and acrobatic kite pilots gather on the beaches of Las Acacias and Misericordia for the ‘International Kite Fest.’

The unique kite festival, which kicks starts tomorrow, Saturday 29, at 10:30am includes a program of free activities for families.

Both Saturday and Sunday there will be kite building workshops for children from 5 to 12 years old, including guided flights with specialised instructors.

The programme is as follows:



Exhibition and acrobatic flight in Misericordia and Las Acacias

Saturday 29th, from 10.30 am. to 2 pm. and from 3 to 6 pm.

Sunday 30th, from 10.30 am. to 2 pm.

On the Misericòrdia beach, acrobatic flying and aerial choreography of two and four-wire kites, as well as flying of static inflatable kites.

At Las Acacias beach, inflatable static kite flying.

Kite workshops at the Acacias beach

Saturday 29th, from 10.30 am. to 12.30 pm. and from 4 to 6 pm.

Sunday 30th, from 10.30 am. to 12.30 pm.

At Las Acacias beach, kite making with recycled materials and flying guided by monitors for children from 5 to 12 years old.

This is a free activity with limited capacity. Registration will take place on site.

Wind Garden in Las Acacias

Saturday 29th, from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday 30th, from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the Acacias beach there will also be an exhibition of windmills and other multi-coloured wind spinners.

The ‘International Kite Fest’ is organised by Malaga City Council, through the Department of Tourism with the collaboration of the Municipal Boards of the Districts of Malaga East and Carretera de Cadiz.

