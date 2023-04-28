A WOMAN who could not pay a restaurant bill has been arrested by the Valencia Policia Local.

The 34-year-old customer spent six hours on Thursday eating and drinking at a restaurant terrace on the city’s Plaza del Mercat.

When it came to settling her €68.20 bill, she told the waiter that she could not pay it as she had no money.

She said that she was waiting for a friend to pay the bill, but the friend never arrived.

The restaurant called the police and the woman told officers that she was cashless and had no identification papers on her.

She indicated that she was homeless and that she slept on the street.

The woman was taken to a police station where she then requested medical assistance.

