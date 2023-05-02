IMPROVEMENTS to two parallel tunnels on the N-332 in the north of Alicante province will force their closure for eight days later this month.

The work has been progressing recently to upgrade the Mascarat tunnels on the road between Altea and Calpe to meet European safety requirements backed up by EU funding.

The 100 metre-long tunnels have remained open with users able to travel on a single lane in one of the tunnels, but they will now be totally closed between May 14 and May 21.

Motorists will have to go onto the AP-7 motorway from the Altea-Calpe exit(junction 64) though to the Benissa-Teulada-Gata de Gorgos exit(junction 63).

Diversion signs will be erected in the area.

Access from the N-332 to Maryvilla and the Barranc Salat area will remain open and residents will be able to travel as normal, but will be unable to get to Altea on the highway.