A PAIR of violent armed muggers who have been terrorising the streets of Estepona have finally been arrested.

The repeat offenders had three outstanding warrants for arrest when officers from the Specialized Crime and Violence Unit caught up with them.

The suspects’ modus operandi involved brandishing a knife to intimidate their victims before making off with their valuables.

Among their victims was a young man near the Botanical Garden-Orchidarium who they robbed of his watch and €150 in cash.

They then followed it up with a sucker punch after he had handed his belongings over.

One of the culprits was even wanted for arrest in connection with two other violent robberies and a theft in the same town.

Police believed the pair were caught up in an escalating criminal cycle, making illegal activities their ‘way of life.’

