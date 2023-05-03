A LEADING politician and a number of leading lawyers are among the high-profile investors of a collapsed crypto scam that has shaken the Rock.

According to a report in the Financial Times various investors ‘occupied positions of influence in legal and political circles’ in Gibraltar.

“At least one investor was a sitting member of the Gibraltar Parliament,” revealed a source to the respected British newspaper.

“How could experienced investors, familiar with financial services, have invested in an unlicensed investment vehicle?” the source added.

The Globix scandal – which the Olive Press broke in March – has now been followed up in dozens of specialist financial sites, as well as Gibraltar TV station GBC.

We understand that a number of other ‘colourful’ figures also invested in the defunct exchange, run by a Russian and former Gibraltarian Damian Carreras.

“There is a lot more that has still to come out,” a leading Gibraltar lawyer revealed this week. “It will be quite shocking.”

It comes as the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission issued a consumer alert regarding the platform, as well as ‘Globix Cash’, both operated by Miracle World Ventures Limited.

According to the FSC website, Miracle World Ventures Limited is a company registered in the British Virgin Islands and is not authorised by the GFSC to ‘offer any regulated activities in Gibraltar’.

Meanwhile, a court order was granted last month freezing Globix’s crypto assets and forcing various rival exchanges to hand over customer information.

Injunctions were also obtained against CEO Carreras and CTO Pavel Sidirov, from Moscow, as liquidators hunt for €40 million that has gone missing from the company.

The saga around Globix has threatened to torpedo Gibraltar’s ambitions to become a world-leading centre for regulated crypto trading.

The British Overseas Territory was one of the first jurisdictions to pass regulation for the fledgling crypto market back in 2018.

