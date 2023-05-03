THE STRANGE site of giant fruits and vegetables have greeted people around Valencia city allowing plenty of unusual photo opportunities.

It’s a novel way of celebrating the 95th anniversary of the city’s Central Market which opened for trading in 1928.

The most interesting images can be entered to win a prize by uploading them to a social media site with the label of #MERCATCENTRAL95 or emailing it to informacion@mercadocentralvalencia.es

The closing date will be May 18.

Six fruits and vegetables have been distributed around the city and anybody getting photos with at least three them will be eligible for a prize(until stocks last, says the market).

Market voucher cards and a €10 coupon will be available for those who get a full set of six images.

A lemon has been placed on Avenida Blasco Ibañez-Calle Botanico Cavanilles and there’s an orange on the in the Covered Cross on the corner of San Vicente-Doctor Tomas Sala.

A pepper has appeared at the junction of Paseo de la Alameda and Avenida de Francia, while a artichoke graces the Bruges square outside the Central Market.

To round off the list, there’s a giant tomato in front of the Lady of Elche statue by Manolo Valdes and an aubergine in the Plaza Pintor Segrelles-Finca Roja,