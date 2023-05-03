THE UNUSUALLY warm weather registered in Spain during the month of April are continuing into May, with an ‘episode of high temperatures and a lack of rain,’ according to the Aemet state weather agency.

On Tuesday, for example, May 2, temperatures are between 1ºC and 3ºC higher than average in parts of the country. In Huelva and Seville, for example, the mercury hit as high as 36ºC.

The Mediterranean coast in Catalonia, meanwhile, saw 22ºC, the Balearic Islands registered 25ºC while the western Canary Islands hit 31ºC, according to data cited in online daily El Confidencial.

There will, however, be some relief in the northwest of the Iberian peninsula today, with rain showers forecast along with storms.

But temperatures are expected to continue rising in the coming days, with only light showers forecast over the weekend.

Aemet has warned that these conditions, combined with the heat and lack of rain in April, mean that the ongoing drought conditions in Spain are ‘particularly concerning. May is a usually dry month, and a summer when very high temperatures are expected is just around the corner.

Read more: