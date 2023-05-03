TWO BUSINESSMEN were arrested in Madrid on Wednesday after a Colombian construction worker with no work contract died, apparently from an electric shock.

The incident happened during work to set up stalls for the upcoming San Isidro local fiestas, which are celebrated in the Spanish capital around the patron saint’s day of May 15.

The victim was a 47-year-old man who was working in an irregular situation for the company that had been hired to set up all of the tents and marquees for the fiestas, according to news agency EFE.

The men arrested were a father and son aged 50 and 28.

The mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida of the conservative Popular Party, expressed his condolences after the death of the worker and said that the police were investigating how the accident happened.

‘It would appear that it was a tent that was being set up for the San Isidro fiestas but it is too early to talk about the cause of the death,’ Martinez-Almeida said when asked about the incident by reporters.

The work accidents unit of the Madrid municipal police was investigating the incident.

