MALLORCA’s famous Beach Rugby tournament has come and gone again for another year, leaving behind a trail of battered bodies and broken shot glasses.

Over 100 teams and clubs, varying in size from eight to 60 players, brought their brand of chaos to Magaluf for the three days of rugby and boozy rampages.

Teams came from as far and wide as the USA and Germany, France and Holland, as well as the usual hordes of Brits.

This year’s Mallorca Beach Rugby tournament was a resounding success

The Hampstead Ladies took home the woman’s shield, while the men’s shield is now held by Burst Bawbags.

Aussie Ben Hibbard, a London-based engineer, won the Men’s Plate with the Pinky Panthers.

“I was invited to come along six years ago, as a few of the lads I used to play with were talking about retiring.

“But then this idea of a beach rugby tournament sounded just delightful after a London winter.”

A serious rugby player, Ben was happy that there was space for a huge bruiser such as himself in the tournament.

“We got to see all body shapes take to the sand over the weekend,” he told the Olive Press.

Ben Hibbard, right, was pleased that there was room for ‘big boys’ such as himself to play in the tournament

“I’m a big boy, which meant I was able to tie up two or more of their defenders in a tackle.”

His other team, the Stoney Hill Supers won the men’s cup, crowning a successful tournament for the 35-year-old.

Seven year veteran Vicki Tapley brought a contingent of 36 rugby players with her club Hammersmith & Fulham to Mallorcan shores.

“Some of the newbies were like, ‘where’s the rugby going to be played?’ ‘On the sand’, I said!” she laughed.

“Then they wanted to know if they were going to rake the sand. No, it’s beach rugby – that’s what it’s going to be played on!”

Vicki – or Tappers – then eulogised the wild nights out between the rugby that usually only wound down at 5am.

Thirty-six rugby players from Hammersmith & Fulham rugby club in London descended on Magaluf for this year’s tournament

The lengths they went to for fancy dress each night was incredible

There was also copious amounts of fun during the day as well

“It was really great to see the effort people went to with their outfits,” the British podiatrist said.

“It was amazing to see groups of 50-60 people in these amazing multi coloured outfits.

“I was walking down the strip with 40 people all dressed up; pirates one night, nuns another, superheroes the next.”

“The tournament was amazing. Everything I expected and wanted it to be.”

The tournament went ahead with the blessing of the local business and Calvia town hall, who have supported it each year and welcome the business it brings in.

