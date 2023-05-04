A BRITISH woman drowned at Javea’s El Arenal beach on Thursday afternoon.

The 76-year-old victim was having a day out with her family when tragedy struck at around 2.00pm.

She got into difficulties in a shallow part of the sea and lost consciousness.

An eyewitness phoned emergency services as the woman’s relatives brought her out of the water.

Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers along with Cruz Roja staff were quickly on the scene as they performed a cardiac massage on the victim who had no pulse.

SAMU paramedics took over to perform advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation but without success.

An autopsy will be carried to discover what caused the bather to die.

Her name has not been revealed and it’s not known whether she was on holiday or lived in the Javea area.