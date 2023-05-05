ANDALUCIA has been awarded 148 prestigious Blue Flags, breaking its previous record by gaining three more flags than last year.

The region is now the second in the whole of Spain with the most blue flags, only surpassed by Valencia and ahead of Catalonia and Galicia.

The iconic ‘Blue Flag’ is one of the world’s most recognised ecolabel for beaches, marinas and boats and sustainable boating tourism operators.

An international honour initiated in 1985 and handed out by an eminent international jury, which comprises members of the UN Environment Programme, UN World Tourism Organization, Foundation for Environmental Education and IUCN.

In order to qualify for the Blue Flag tag, a series of rigorous environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

Andalucia’s commitment to comply with environmental legislation and improve beach quality is paying off, going from 96 blue flags in 2019 to 148 this year.

Of the 148 flags, 127 have been awarded to beaches (five more than in 2022), 19 to marinas (two less than in 2022) and two to sustainable boats (same number as in 2022), with Malaga province awarded the most Blue Flags of the region, 47 in total, 39 for beaches, six for ports and two for sustainable boats, followed by Cadiz with 37 flags, including 31 for beaches and six for ports.

Almeria obtained the third highest number with 33 (32 beaches and one port), followed by Huelva (12 beaches and five ports) and Granada 13 (12 beaches and one port).

Spain itself continues as the leading country with most Blue Flag beaches in the world, obtaining a total of 729 (six more than last year).

