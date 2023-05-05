MALAGA’S star hiking trail, El Caminito del Rey, has announced that as of today, Friday May 5, tickets will be put on sale to cover the summer season.

El Caminito del Rey (The Kings Path), one of the most spectacular natural sites in Malaga, has announced it has put tickets on sale to cover the period between June 26 and November 5 for travel agencies and establishments as well as for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website at a price of €10 for general tickets or €18 with guided tours, with a minimum age of eight to go on the Caminito del Rey.

The opening hours of the historic site during this period will be between 8:30am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday. And exceptionally, it will be open on Mondays June 26; July 3rd, 24 and 31; September 4 and 11 and October 9 and 30.

The full route takes about two-and-a-half hours and it’s recommended that visitors arrive 30 minutes in advance of their allocated time.

Since October, El Caminito del Rey’s Visitor Reception Centre has been opened, a facility in which the City Council of Málaga invested one million euros, and boasts a large exhibition area, a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles and a striking viewpoint with terrace overlooking the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir.

Additionally, the new Cercanias train service to El Caminito del Rey hiking trail opened last March which also facilitates access to what was once considered as the world’s most dangerous footpath.

