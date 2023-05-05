This summer at Shackleton International School we are holding our famous Summer School, with interesting projects and workshops in science, technology, music, art, as well as water games and field trips.

We believe that learning should be an enjoyable and immersive experience, which is why we offer a Summer School designed for children from 3 to 14 years old to acquire knowledge in a fun way.

The summer fun builds upon our excellent educational record.

In just two years, we have doubled the number of students and staff, earning the trust of more and more families each day.

We take pride in the diversity of our student body, with 50% of Spanish students and 50% of foreign students.

In fact, we anticipate an increase in the percentage of foreign students next year, as our reputation continues to spread.

Looking forward to the academic year 2023-2024, we are excited to announce that we will be opening our doors to Nursery (3 years old) up to Year 9 (13-14 years old), preparing students for IGCSE’s in Year 9.

Our new building, opening in September, embodies our style of spacious, bright and stimulating environments, providing a hub for creativity and innovation.

Our facilities are state-of-the-art, featuring indoor and outdoor patios, a gymnasium, an auditorium, laboratories, bus routes, our own kitchen, and a library.

We are committed to providing a top-tier education that fosters growth, creativity, and excellence.

Join us on this journey towards academic excellence, and see firsthand the difference our educational project can make.

More details are available via the website, www.shackletonschool.com, or via their Facebook page, Shackleton International School.