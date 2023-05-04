A 13-YEAR-OLD boy from Gibraltar is now at fifth position in the Junior Darts Corporation Foundation Tour rankings after winning one of its events in Coventry.

Nico Bado, called ‘a young prodigy’ by the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA), won 5-3 in the ninth event of the high-profile UK-wide junior tour in late April.

He became Gibraltar’s Youth National Champion just a week ago after beating another rising talent Casey Dyer 4:1 in the local final.

The Rock’s sports minister Steven Linares said he was ‘not in the least bit surprised by Nico’s achievement’.

Bado entered the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) Tour as a rank outsider but has gone on to confound all the odds by placing fifth after 11 events.

The GDA called it ‘a monumental achievement’ and said he had ‘made history’ with the Coventry win.

Now, Bado stands a chance of getting into the top four places that will guarantee him a spot in the Advanced Tour next season.

Linares praised the GDA Academy and its support network for helping develop Bado’s abilities.

“He is performing consistently at the top level and I wish him all the best for his event in the Netherlands this coming weekend and the final tour event in the UK in mid-June,” the minister said.

“I am confident he can achieve a tour card for the Advanced Tour for next season.”

Whatever happens, Bado will be leading the line for Gibraltar’s boys at the World Darts Federation world championship.

He will captain a team comprised of Casey Dyer, Nicky Fortunato and Dylan Saxby.

And the teenager is not the only player to grace the big stage for Gibraltar.

Justin Hewitt took part in Development Tour Events 6 and 7, reaching the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

The achievement is one of Gibraltar’s best ever at such a high level, giving players like Bado and Dyer something to aim for in the future.

ALSO READ: