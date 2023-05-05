TWO WOMEN have died after their cars crashed in the A-355 road in Coin (Malaga) today (Friday May 5) after midnight.

It is believed that one of the vehicles, under unknown circumstances which are now being investigated, invaded the opposite direction.

Moment in which both cars, that ended up completely destroyed, crashed.

It has been reported that the two drivers were born in Ecuador in 1996 and lived in Coin with their partners.

One of the victims was a shop assistant in Marbella and was going home after work when the fatal accident occurred.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they could not do anything to save their lives.