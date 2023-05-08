Cúllar Vega, Granada

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 289,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Cullar Vega with pool garage - € 289,000

Granada Estate Agency presents for sale a magnificent renovated villa in El Ventorrillo, Cullar Vega. Only 15 minutes from Granada and its airport. The house consists of 257m built, with a super current reform, practically the house is brand new. It has a large living room with fireplace, brand new kitchen with direct access to the patio, 4 large bedrooms, dressing room and 3 bathrooms. There is also a large living room in the semi-basement, a games room and storage space. Undoubtedly a unique house just a few minutes from the capital. With almost 450m of plot, with salt water swimming pool…. See full property details

