4 bedroom Villa for sale in Cullar Vega with pool garage - € 289,000

Cúllar Vega, Granada 4 beds 3 baths € 289,000

Granada Estate Agency presents for sale a magnificent renovated villa in El Ventorrillo, Cullar Vega. Only 15 minutes from Granada and its airport. The house consists of 257m built, with a super current reform, practically the house is brand new. It has a large living room with fireplace, brand new kitchen with direct access to the patio, 4 large bedrooms, dressing room and 3 bathrooms. There is also a large living room in the semi-basement, a games room and storage space. Undoubtedly a unique house just a few minutes from the capital. With almost 450m of plot, with salt water swimming pool….